

The Canadian Press





A fire in an Eastern Townships home left a four-year-old boy dead and two others people injured on Friday night.

Firefighters sifted through the rubble of the Dunham home on Saturday morning, where they found the body of the child.

The boy's mother and a two-year-old child were also home at the time of the fire. Both suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. They have since been released.

Officials said the home had working smoke detectors, which alerted the mother to the fire. While she was able to save the one child, she was unable to find the four-year-old in the thick smoke.

Dunham fire chief Patrick Cournoyer said the flames spread fast.

"When I arrived, the two floors were completely on fire," he said. "We had no chance to go inside, we tried to contain it as best we could."

The fire broke out just before midnight. The cause is still unknown and Surete du Quebec investigators are trying to determine what led to the tragedy, though they said it likely began due to an electrical problem.

Neighbour Melissa Martin said she was asleep when she was woken up by a loud boom. She looked outside and saw the house in flames and the mother screaming outside.

"It was very, very fast. It was engulfed in flames immediately," she said. "She had the baby with her in a blanket and kept saying 'I tried, I tried.' It was heartbreaking."

Martin said she spoke to the mother, who said she had the four-year-old by the hand, but he let go.

The boy's father was not home when the fire broke out but suffered nervous shock when he arrived on the scene and was taken to hospital.

A crowdsourcing page has been set up my neighbours to raise money for the family. Mayor Pierre Janecek said the town will do what it can to help the family get back on its feet.

"We will get in touch with the family by Monday at the latest to deliver a cheque," he said. "We're not sure how much, but at least they can buy food, clothing and anything they need."

Firefighters from several surrounding municipalities joined those from Dunham in extinguishing the fire.