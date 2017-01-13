Four plead guilty in connection to corruption in Mascouche
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 12:52PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 4:52PM EST
It’s being called another victory for Quebec’s anti-corruption unit.
Four people, including the former general manager of the town of Mascouche, pled guilty in a Joliette courtroom on Friday to being part of a web of corruption that included price fixing and rigged contracts.
Luc Tremblay, contractor Normand Trudel and engineers Andre De Maisonneuve and Rosaire Fontaine were the other defendants who entered guilty pleas as part of a plea bargain in a case that originated with widespread UPAC raids in the spring of 2012.
Documents recovered in those raids showed a vast system of fraud, kickbacks and corruption under the late former mayor of Mascouche Richard Marcotte, wherein contracts would get contracts in exchange for political contributions and other favours.
“They tried to influence city administrators through cash gifts,” explained prosecutor Pascal Grimard.
When news of the scandal emerged in 2012, the population of Mascouche rallied against its administration, forcing the resignation of the mayor after 22 years in power.
The prosecution said it's happy with Friday’s outcome, but it’s not over yet.
“We still have to determine the sentences,” said Grimard, who did not say if he will request jail time.
Another 13 people were charged as being involved, including Tony Accurso, the construction magnate whose name has often come up in corruption scandals throughout the province. He once invited Marcotte on his yacht.
Accurso also appeared in court on Friday to set the date for his next court appearance. He’s due back in court on Jan. 31, at which point a starting date for his jury trial will be set. It is expected to take place in 2018.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Owner of dog that mauled Brossard girl charged for assaulting police officers
- PQ draws fire over allegations staffers draw salaries from public funds
- Head of Old Brewery Mission, police chief meet to improve relationship
- Montreal hearing for 'Godfather of Grass' Boone postponed for medical reasons
- Purolator employees to vote on possible strike mandate
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Man stabbed during fight in Old Montreal 1
- Owner of dog that mauled Brossard girl charged for assaulting police officers 3
- Recall issued for 36 Adonis products containing undeclared allergens
- $40,000 ruling against Agent 728, SPVM and another officer in racial profiling case 1
- Postscript: Meet the new boss. Very different from the old boss. 1
- Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion's house will go on sale for $38.5 million
- Quebec med student claims some MDs bully students 1
- Four plead guilty in connection to corruption in Mascouche 1
- Als obtain rights to QB Darian Durant
- Dozens of bricks tumble from building in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States