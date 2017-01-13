

CTV Montreal





It’s being called another victory for Quebec’s anti-corruption unit.

Four people, including the former general manager of the town of Mascouche, pled guilty in a Joliette courtroom on Friday to being part of a web of corruption that included price fixing and rigged contracts.

Luc Tremblay, contractor Normand Trudel and engineers Andre De Maisonneuve and Rosaire Fontaine were the other defendants who entered guilty pleas as part of a plea bargain in a case that originated with widespread UPAC raids in the spring of 2012.

Documents recovered in those raids showed a vast system of fraud, kickbacks and corruption under the late former mayor of Mascouche Richard Marcotte, wherein contracts would get contracts in exchange for political contributions and other favours.

“They tried to influence city administrators through cash gifts,” explained prosecutor Pascal Grimard.

When news of the scandal emerged in 2012, the population of Mascouche rallied against its administration, forcing the resignation of the mayor after 22 years in power.

The prosecution said it's happy with Friday’s outcome, but it’s not over yet.

“We still have to determine the sentences,” said Grimard, who did not say if he will request jail time.

Another 13 people were charged as being involved, including Tony Accurso, the construction magnate whose name has often come up in corruption scandals throughout the province. He once invited Marcotte on his yacht.

Accurso also appeared in court on Friday to set the date for his next court appearance. He’s due back in court on Jan. 31, at which point a starting date for his jury trial will be set. It is expected to take place in 2018.