Montreal police say they have made for major arrests – and between them, the four face a total of 64 charges.



Police say the four people were arrested Saturday after being suspected of committing serious crimes in Sainte-Thérèse, Terrebonne, Laval, Saint-Adèle, Saint-Sauveur and the Lachine, LaSalle, Verdun and Southwest boroughs of Montreal.

Clayton Roach, 38, Vincent Parent-Lévesque, 23, Yossi Avadov, 23, and James Craigwell, 43, had been under police surveillance for a few days, and police say they were apprehended as they were about to commit a robbery.

Three searches were carried out in homes and two others in vehicles. Guns, baseball bats, face masks, pepper spray, cell phones and cash were seized.



Police say the arrests are in connection with 14 violent crimes that have taken place since the beginning of March.

The suspects face more than 64 charges, including robbery, forcible confinement, sexual assault, conspiracy, break and enter and use of firearms. They remain behind bars following a court appearance.

Anyone with information to report about these suspects can call police confidentially and anonymously via Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online or by calling 9-1-1 directly.