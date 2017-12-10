

CTV Montreal





Terrebonne police are investigating after receiving notice of a home invasion, reported by the victim two days after the alleged assault.

The man, 63, was alone at his house on Montee Gagnon when four masked assailants broke in, striking him in the head with a blunt object.

The suspects were able to take money, electronics, and firearms before fleeing the premises.

The man brought himself to the hospital for treatment following the assault, and did not formally report it until 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police officers were on the scene earlier today interviewing the victim, and a forensic analyst collected evident.

Authorities are trying to locate possible witnesses, and cannot confirm whether the victim knew his attackers.