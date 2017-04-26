

CTV Montreal





Several people were hurt overnight by an ammonia leak in Longueuil.

The dangerous event happened around 3:30 a.m. at Exceldore, a poultry processing factory on Parent St. in St. Bruno.

Around 40 people were inside the buiding when the ammonia spilled, and four of them were hurt, but not badly enough to need to go to hospital.

Firefighters from several municipalities, including Montreal, were called to assist in cleaning up the spill.

At this point it is not clear exactly what happened to the refrigeration system that caused the ammonia to leak.