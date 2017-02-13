

CTV Montreal





Snow clearing operations have led to several gas leaks in the Montreal area.

Gaz Metro and the Montreal fire department are at the scene of a leak on Sauve St. near Tolhurst St. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Police say a sidewalk snow tractor hit a gas pipe while cleaning snow. It was capped at 1:55 a.m.There were no injuries.

Three other gas leaks occurred overnight in the Montreal area due to snow removal operations, and fire department officials say that number is unusual.

One of the leaks took place at 6 a.m. on Ottawa St. in Griffintown and was capped by 7:39 am

Rivard St. in the Plateau was the site of another leak, which was capped at 6:37 a.m.

Finally, a leak on Savoie St. in Pierrefonds was capped at 8:20 a.m.

A spokesperson explained that every year, Gaz Metro meets with contractors and municipalities to raise awareness and remind them to take all necessary precautions during snow removal operations.

The spokesperson said it is the responsibility of the property owners to keep gas pipes clear so they are visible to the snow equipment operators.