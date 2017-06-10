

CTV Montreal





A 19-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the northern community of Akulivik after stabbings left three people dead and two others injured and in critical condition.

Among the dead is a child believed to be 10-years-old.

Quebec’s bureau of independent investigations (BEI) is taking over the investigation with technical support from the Surete du Quebec. The BEI is involved in all cases in the province where someone is shot by a police officer.

According to the BEI the suspect broke into three homes in the remote community early Saturday morning. Police found the man as he was trying to break into a fourth home.

The suspect was allegedly shot once by police in an attempt to stop him, and a second time when he came towards officers.

Eight BEI investigators are expected to arrive in the fishing village on Saturday evening, as well as two investigators from the SQ.

There is no word on what may have motivated the spree.

Akulivik, located approximately 1,700 km from Montreal, is home to just over 500 people.