

The Canadian Press





Police arrested four people at a rally held by a Hells Angels-affiliated biker gang in St-Lambert-de-Lauzon on Saturday night.

Officers from the Surete du Quebec, RCMP, and Quebec City and Levis police forces were involved in the arrests, which put an end to the Dark Souls' party, which had originally been planned to take place in a bar but had been relocated to a residence.

One person was apprehended for negligent storage of a firearm, while two others were arrested on outstanding warrants. The home's owner was arrested for serving liquor without a license.

An estimated 150 bikers had attended the gathering.

The rally is the latest effort by a biker group to increase their visibility. Several weeks ago, members of the Hells Angels were expelled from the Ste-Hyacinthe Agricultural Expo, where they had erected a kiosk.