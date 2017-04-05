

UPDATE: Emily Cieslike was found on April 18 by police. She is doing well.

Our original article follows.

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl missing from the West Island.

Emily Cieslik left her home in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro on April 1 at about 9:30 a.m. and hasn’t returned since. Those close to her are worried for her health and safety.

Emily is 1.65 metres (5'5'') tall and weighs about 63.5 kilograms (140 lbs). She has long blond hair and blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a dark green coat and red Adidas shoes.

Police say Emily might be in the LaSalle area. She usually visits shopping centres and Tim Horton's restaurants.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call 911, their local police department or make an anonymous and confidential call to Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.