UPDATE: Montreal police say this boy has been found safe and sound. Our original story follows, though we have deleted any reference to his name.



Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy from Verdun.

The boy left his home on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. and has not been spotted since. His relatives are worried about his safety.

He is 1.7 metres tall (5’7”) and weighs 85 kgs. (187 lbs.). He is white, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He speaks both English and French.

At the time of his disappearance, the boy was wearing grey sweatpants and a dark blue sweater.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is urged to call 911, their local police department or reach out to Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133 or online.