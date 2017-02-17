

UPDATE: Barbara James has been located. She came home and is in good health.

Our original article follows.

An 85-year-old woman is missing from her LaSalle home.

Barbara James was last seen Thursday Feb. 16 at her home.

Her family is worried about her because it is not normal for her to be out overnight.

James is a black woman with short white hair and brown eyes. She wears eyeglasses and uses a cane.

James would have been wearing a long coat, either grey or red, and black boots.

She frequents the Maxi grocery store on Newman St., and the Uniprix on Dollard St. in LaSalle. She also frequents Carrefour Angrignon.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.