FOUND: 14-year-old girl missing from Montreal North
Élizabeth Picard left her home in Montreal North on Feb. 28
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 4:41PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:28PM EST
UPDATE: Elizabeth Picard was found on an STM bus on Thursday morning. Our original article appears below.
Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Élizabeth Picard left her home in Montreal North during the night of Feb. 28 and has not returned since. Her family is concerned about her safety.
Élizabeth is 1.60 metres tall (5’3”) and weighs 61 kilograms (135 lbs). She has chestnut hair and blue eyes.
At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black Calvin Klein coat with a fur-lined hood, a black sporty backpack and black boots.
Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call 911, their local police department or call Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133.
