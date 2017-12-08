

The Canadian Press





Former ski coach Bertrand Charest, convicted of numerous charges of sexual assault against his students, will be sentenced on Friday.

Charest was found guilty in June of charges involving nine of the 12 plaintiffs who accused him of assaulting them 20 years ago. All but one of the victims were under the age of 18 at the time, with the youngest being 12-years-old.

Crown prosecutor Caroline Lafleur has asked for a 12-year sentence fo Charest, while defence attorney Antonio Cabral has asked for four-to-six years in prison.

Charest faces a maximum of 14 years.

Last month, several of the victims testified about the impact the assaults had on their lives. One of them told the court that Charest had stolen her childhood and had acted as a “true predator.”

Another tearfully spoke of living with “a sense of shame, guilt and disgust.”

Charest has appealed all 37 counts of which he as found guilty, with his attorney alleging the judge in his case committed several errors during the trial.

The former coach didn’t testify at his trial, during which he was charged with 57 counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, as well as a charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

He was acquitted on 18 of the charges and the judge ruled the Court of Quebec didn’t have jurisdiction in two other charges related to events that occurred abroad.

Several of the incidents occurred before and after Charest coached at Alpine Canada between the years 1996 and 1998.

In a statement after the verdict, Alpine Canada said the abuse of power had no place in sport or in society in general.