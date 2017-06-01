

CTV Montreal





Another challenger has come forward to represent Projet Montreal in Montreal's most populous borough.

Former Gazette reporter Sue Montgomery wants to be the party's mayoral candidate for Cote des Neiges/Notre Dame de Grace.

As a resident of the borough, Montgomery said she would like to improve green spaces and offer more affordable housing for residents.

Kevin Copps, who has lived in the borough since 1990 and ran for borough mayor four years ago as part of Team Denis Coderre, announced on May 22 that he is seeking the Projet Montreal nomination.

Copps has questioned spending decisions made by current borough mayor Russell Copeman, such as having libraries and other community facilities closed on holidays.

Montgomery has previously tried to represent the NDP in the riding of NDG-Westmount, losing that nomination to Jim Hughes.