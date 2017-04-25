

CTV Montreal





Former Premier Jean Charest and former Liberal fundraiser Marc Bibeau were placed under surveillance by Quebec’s anti-corruption police squad as recently as last year.

According to documents obtained by TVA, both Charest and Bibeau were tracked by UPAC, with a focus on their travel outside of the country. The investigators requested information from the Canada Border Services Agency in January, 2016 and also sought a list of the pair’s Canadian border crossings dating back to 2003.

Other information was also collected about the men’s families, personal banking and passports.

According to the report, UPAC also had plans to tap private conversations between Charest and Bibeau, though it’s unclear if that ever occurred.

The surveillance on Charest and Bibeau was apparently triggered by a separate investigation that resulted in the arrest of former Liberal cabinet minister Nathalie Normandeau, who was Charest’s second-in-command.

Both investigations were linked to allegations that engineering and construction firms made illegal donations to the Liberal Party in exchange for government contracts between 2003 and 2012.

Neither Charest nor Bibeau have faced any charges.

While Premier Philippe Couillard has yet to comment on the allegations, members of opposition parties denounced the Liberal Party and said Couillard still has much to answer for. Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee said Quebecers “Cannot move on until and unless we get to the bottom of this affair,” while Coalition Avenir Quebec justice critic Simon Jolin-Barrette said Couillard was a part of the government at the time of any suspicious activity on the part of Charest.

“When Premier Couillard says ‘I have nothing to do with that,’ wait a minute, because he was part of that,” said Jolin-Barrette. “He was the one elected in 2003 and named the biggest minister in Quebec, the health minister. We have serious concerns about what he said and also, he cannot say it’s an old bunch of people. It’s the same people in his government that were there before with Mr. Charest.”