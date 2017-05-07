

The Canadian Press





Former Quebec premier Lucien Bouchard has taken on a new project: resolving a labour dispute between mining company ArcelorMittal and employees at its facility on the North Shore.

Bouchard was hired by the company, though members of the steelworkers’ union cheered the decision.

Since retiring from politics, Bouchard has remained active on a number of issues, including consulting on labour relations regulations.

On Friday, the unions’ nearly 2,000 members in Fermont, Fire Lake and Port-Cartier rejected the latest offer on a collective agreement and threatened a strike.

According to the union spokesperson Nicolas Lapierre, Bouchard’s appointment is a sign of openness on the part of ArcelorMittal management. Lapierre said Bouchard has a reputation for fairness as a negotiator and said he hoped the former premier would offer a fresh outlook on the situation.