

The Canadian Press





Former Montreal mayor Gerald Tremblay will take the stand on Monday to testify in the corruption trial of the man who was once the city's second-in-command.

Six people stand accused of fraud, abuse of trust and conspiracy in what has become known as the Faubourg Contrecoeur scandal. Among them is former City of Montreal executive chairman Frank Zampino.

Tremblay resigned as mayor in 2012 amidst a slew of allegations of corruption against him, including illegal fundraising. Tremblay has denied any wrongdoing.