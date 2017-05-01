

CTV Montreal





Former Montreal mayor Gerald Tremblay will take the stand on Monday to testify in the corruption trial of the man who was once the city's second-in-command.

Six people stand accused of fraud, abuse of trust and conspiracy in what has become known as the Faubourg Contrecoeur scandal. Among them is former City of Montreal executive chairman Frank Zampino.

Called to the stand by the prosecution, Tremblay said Zampino had his complete trust. Tremblay said he recruited Zampino to his team during his mayoral campaign in 2001 due to the latter's ability to balance a budget and credited him with his victory.

The Faubourg Contrecoeur housing development in Montreal's east end was sold for over $4 million despite being valued at over $30 million 2007. Montreal's housing committee hired an accounting firm to investigate the deal.

The report concluded there were irregularities in the way the then-director general Martial Fillion conducted himself in the sale of the land.

It said Fillion had facilitated payments by the construction firm without the required permission of the administrative council of the Societé.

The deal convinced Tremblay to turn the SHDM into a municipal company that no longer operated at arms-length from the city government.

In 2009 the condominiums being built on the land were destroyed by fire.

Tremblay resigned as mayor in 2012 amidst a slew of allegations of corruption against him, including illegal fundraising. Tremblay has denied any wrongdoing.

- With files from The Canadian Press