

The Canadian Press





The lawyer for former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum says there will be no appeal of his client's conviction on corruption-related charges.

Pierre Teasdale confirmed the decision Monday but did not give any reasons.

The prosecution has called for a two-year prison sentence for Applebaum followed by two years' probation after he was found guilty in January on eight charges.

Teasdale has countered with a recommendation of either a suspended sentence or a mixed sentence that could include probation, community work and non-consecutive jail time.

The charges stemmed from two separate deals between 2007 and 2010 when Applebaum was mayor of Montreal's largest borough. He was convicted of pocketing about $37,000 in kickbacks from developers and engineering firms through his former aide.

Applebaum, 54, will be sentenced March 30 and faces up to five years in prison.

He went on to serve as mayor of Montreal between November 2012 and June 2013.