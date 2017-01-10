

Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press





There are questions about veteran Quebec Liberal MP Stephane Dion's future after Tuesday's cabinet shuffle.

Chrystia Freeland, a former economics journalist with extensive contacts in the United States, leaves the trade portfolio to replace Dion, who announced Tuesday that he plans to leave active politics.

Immigration Minister John McCallum is also quitting politics in order to become ambassador to China.

Dion, the former leader of the Liberal Party, has been offered the ambassadorship in France or Germany, though it's not known yet which position he will take - or if he will take either job.

Dion has asked for several days to consider which posting he'd like; however, whichever role he takes, he's expected to be considered the ambassador to Europe.

"Over the last 21 years, I have devoted myself to my riding, to my fellow citizens, to Quebec, to all of Canada, to the role that we must play in the world, and to the Liberal Party of Canada," Dion, MP for Saint-Laurent—Cartierville, said in a statement.

"I have enjoyed political life, especially when I was able to make a difference to benefit my fellow citizens. I emerge full of energy ... renewable! But politics is not the only way to serve one's country. Fortunately!"

Dion's tenure at Foreign Affairs has been a rocky one, marred by controversy over his approval of a $15-billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia. His prickly demeanour was also seen as ill-suited to dealing with the unpredictable Trump, who has demonstrated a tendency to easily take offence.

Tuesday's announcement paid special tribute to Dion but would only say Trudeau looks forward to his "wisdom and his tireless service" in "the next chapter of Mr. Dion's contributions to our country."

Dion's replacement, meanwhile, is a bona-fide cabinet superstar, credited with deftly navigating through some eleventh-hour obstacles that threatened last fall to scupper the Canada-European Union free trade agreement -- potentially valuable experience for dealing with the incoming Trump administration.

Trump, whose inauguration takes place Jan. 20, has vowed to adopt an unapologetically protectionist, America-first policy on trade, including re-opening or even tearing up the North American Free Trade Agreement.



With files from CTV Montreal