A former employee in Laval’s municipal housing office is speaking out, saying a policy regarding which languages are acceptable in the workplace is racist.

Walter Romeo Rivera Tamacas said while he’s fluent in French and English, Spanish is his mother tongue. In 2014, he began work at the housing authority and met several other Hispanic employees with whom he would converse in Spanish.

“At some point (in 2015), an incident came up. I was approached by employees telling me I shouldn’t speak in Spanish and at that time, my (boss) intervened immediately and basically defended my right, saying you are allowed to speak in Spanish if you wish to do so.”

Tamacas said all conversations he had in Spanish and English were personal and professional matters were always discussed in French.

However, another complaint was lodged in 2016, and Tamacas’ new boss told him to stop speaking Spanish when not on break and to limit his use of English.

“Someone is telling you, and this person is your superior, ‘Romeo, from now on, you’re not going to be allowed to basically express part of your identity. We’re just going to pretend that you’re not Hispanic. We just want to hear French, how about that?,’” he said.

Tamacas took the issue to his human resources representative, but left the job soon after. Now, he’s taking the case to Quebec’s Human Rights Commission with the help of the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations.

CRARR spokesperson Fo Niemi said they are hoping the complaint will put an end “to that kind of policy, directive and practice. To ensure that the staff at the organization have a comprehensive policy in dealing with” a diverse work place.

Isabelle Pepin, director of the housing authority, said the complaint comes as a surprise to her and that Tamacas never raised the issue with her, even in his resignation letter.

“There’s no policy, there’s no written instruction, nothing,” she said.

She said French is encouraged as a matter of courtesy to clients.

“You wouldn’t like to hear someone talking and wonder if he’s talking about you,” she said. “If he’s talking about business, we should work together. It’s just about respect.”