Former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt gets day parole
Former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt arrives for a court appearance in Laval, Quebec on Thursday Dec. 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 4:35PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 17, 2017 5:16PM EST
The former mayor of Quebec's third-largest city who was sentenced to six years in prison last December after pleading guilty to conspiracy, fraud and breach of trust has been granted day parole.
A Parole Board of Canada document dated Nov. 16 says Gilles Vaillancourt's request for day parole was granted after the board concluded it was unlikely he would commit a violent act if released.
The parole board noted Vaillancourt's behaviour in prison was satisfactory and that he didn't pose a threat to society.
Vaillancourt, 76, who was Laval mayor between 1989 and 2012, was among 37 people originally arrested in May 2013 by Quebec's anti-corruption unit.
He was accused of taking part in a scheme whereby the City of Laval doled out municipal contracts in exchange for bribes and illegal donations from construction entrepreneurs.
Vaillancourt's day parole conditions include being banned from participating in political activities and from being responsible for the finances and investments of another person.
He also must return to a supervised residence each night.
Under a joint Crown-defence agreement, Vaillancourt was sentenced last December to five years, 11 months and 15 days in prison. He also had to reimburse about $7 million, mostly from Swiss bank accounts, and hand over his $1-million condominium.
Latest Montreal News
- Judge declares mistrial in Tony Accurso fraud case
- Long and short-term closures in Turcot, approach to Champlain Bridge, start Friday
- Bombardier to hold job fair next week as it looks for 1,000 new employees
- Former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt gets day parole
- Canada's most popular pro sports league had humble beginnings 100 years ago