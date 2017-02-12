

The Canadian Press





Former Quebec provincial finance minister Raymond Bachand has been named the province’s special advisor for a possible renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The announcement was made on Sunday in Montreal by Quebec Economy Minister Dominique Anglade.

Bachand will be responsible for preparing and consulting with Quebec companies should the renegotiation happen. American President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to renegotiate the free trade agreement and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada is ready to develop a replacement.

Anglade said she wants to “go on the offensive” to ensure Quebec’s interests are defended.

She added that Americans may want to renegotiate the supply management and mobility agreements between the two countries and said the government of Quebec considered supply management to be “an asset.”

Bachand, who is currently a strategic advisor at legal firm Norton Rose Fulbright, will be paid no more than $95,000 for his duties, said Anglade, and the money will be paid directly to his employers.