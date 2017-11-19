

The Canadian Press





A former cabinet minister for the Quebec government was arrested on Friday night for soliciting a prostitute who was actually an undercover cop, according to reports.

According to La Presse, former family minister Tony Tomassi was arrested in a sting operation on Lajeunesse St. in Ahuntsic.

The SPVM did not confirm the report.

A total of six suspects were reportedly summoned to municipal court to face charges of solicitation of sexual favours as a result of the operation.

Tomassi was elected to the National Assembly in 2003 as a member of the Liberal Party of Quebec. He was re-elected twice, representing the La Fontaine riding for nine years.

He was named family minister in 2008 as part of Jean Charest’s government but was dismissed from the party in May, 2010 after revelations he used a credit card from a security firm to pay for fuel at a gas station.

In Oct. 2011, he was charged with fraud and breach of trust. He resigned as an MNA on May 3, 2012.