

The Canadian Press





Police are searching for Otis Nixon, a former Montreal Expos' outfielder who has gone missing in the Atlanta, GA area.

According to police in the city of Woodstock, the 58-year-old Nixon was last seen on Saturday leaving his home to play golf but didn’t appear at the course at his scheduled tee time.

His spouse reported him missing on Sunday afternoon.

Nixon’s Major League Baseball career spanned from 1983 to 1999, including a 335-game stint with the Expos from 1988 to 1990. He also played for the Blue Jays in 1996 and 1997.

Known for his speed on the basepath, Nixon is ranked sixteenth in MLB history for career stolen bases.