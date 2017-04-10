

The Canadian Press





Otis Nixon, the former Montreal Expos' outfielder who was missing near Atlanta, GA since the weekend, has reportedly been found.

According to area news reports, Nixon was in good health and safe when he was located. No other details have yet been made available.

The 58-year-old Nixon was reported missing by his wife on Sunday after missing a scheduled golf tee time the day before.

Nixon’s Major League Baseball career spanned from 1983 to 1999, including a 335-game stint with the Expos from 1988 to 1990. He also played for the Blue Jays in 1996 and 1997.

Known for his speed on the basepath, Nixon is ranked sixteenth in MLB history for career stolen bases.