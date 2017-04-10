Former Expos outfielder, missing since Saturday, reportedly found
In this Oct. 24, 1992 file photo, Atlanta Braves' Otis Nixon flips his helmet after he was caught stealing a second base in the seventh inning of game six of the World Series in Atlanta against the Toronto Blue Jays. Police in Georgia are looking for Nixon, who disappeared over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the Woodstock Police Department says Nixon, who's 58, was last seen leaving his home in the morning on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in a gray Range Rover. Police say he was on his way to a local golf course but never arrived. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 7:14AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 1:24PM EDT
Otis Nixon, the former Montreal Expos' outfielder who was missing near Atlanta, GA since the weekend, has reportedly been found.
According to area news reports, Nixon was in good health and safe when he was located. No other details have yet been made available.
The 58-year-old Nixon was reported missing by his wife on Sunday after missing a scheduled golf tee time the day before.
Nixon’s Major League Baseball career spanned from 1983 to 1999, including a 335-game stint with the Expos from 1988 to 1990. He also played for the Blue Jays in 1996 and 1997.
Known for his speed on the basepath, Nixon is ranked sixteenth in MLB history for career stolen bases.