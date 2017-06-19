

The Canadian Press





The former number two at the Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec has been officially declared the French government’s deputy for French North America.

On Monday, the results of the second round of legislative elections were validated, confirming the victory of Roland Lescure, who ran as part of the political party of new president Emmanuel Macron.

Lescure won with 79.73 per cent of the vote. His opponent, outgoing Republican deputy Frederic Lefebvre, received 20.27 per cent.

The deputy for French North America is one of eleven constituencies representing French citizens who live abroad.

Lescure’s victory came in a vote marked by low turnout. Slightly more than 13 per cent of eligible voters in North America cast a ballot. Lescure garnered 25 per cent of the vote in the first round, but as a quorum of 25 per cent was not reached, a second round was organized.