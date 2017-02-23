

A former aide to two cabinet ministers has been charged with assaulting and sexually exploiting a minor.

Martin Lapointe made a brief appearance in court Thursday as he was charged with seven crimes, including sexual assault, sexual contact, and enticement.

The alleged criminal activity took place between 2005 and 2009.

He was granted bail but must abide by a list of conditions, including not communicating with minors and not being present in a place minors frequent.

Lapointe has another court date next week.

Scout leader, Minister's aide

Lapointe, 45, was an active member of L'Association des Scouts du Canada in Montreal, Montreal North, and in Saint Alexis des Monts for several decades.

A few years ago he was in charge of recruiting teenagers to attend a sailing camp.

"I'm very surprised because Mr. Lapointe was very involved with our movement until last year. He was here from 1988 to 2016," said Sylvain Fredette, the chief of the francophone scouting organization.

This is the first time Lapointe has ever been charged with a crime.

"He had no criminal record, no incident records when we did the criminal background check and I have absolutely no notes on his dossier about misconducts," said Fredette.

In his professional career Lapointe was the office manager for vice-premier Lise Theriault's Anjou riding.

He was also in charge of handling public security files for the Alcohol and gambling bureau, and for other security matters.

Theriault's press attaché said she was "shocked and surprised" by the allegations, and said her "first thoughts go to the victims."

She offered no further comment since Lapointe's case is working its way through court.

About a year ago Lapointe began working for Environment Minister David Heurtel, then in September joined the Pilum communications and public relations firm.

The person accusing Lapointe of sexual assault only approached police in January, but because of Lapointe's long association with scouting police believe more victims may exist but have yet to come forward.

Police are urging those with more information, or more complaints, to call 9-1-1 or to visit their local police station.