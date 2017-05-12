A spot of good news for those in flood-stricken areas: the weekend forecast is looking better than first anticipated.



On Thursday, parts of the Mauricie were expecting up to 59 millimetres of rain to fall, further exacerbating an already difficult sutation.



Rain will fall this weekend, assured Environment minister David Heurtel, but it won’t be as bad as originally predicted.



The region could get about 25 millimetres of rain over the weekend. This still poses a problem: the rain, added to the rising tides and snow runoff will see Lake St. Pierre’s water level increase over the weekend and only start to recede by Wednesday.



Soldiers are on the ground helping people in the region.



In the Friday morning update, Public Security Minister Martic Coiteux offered the latest information on the floods across the province.



There are now:



187 municipalities affected

4,485 homes flooded

3,641 people who have evacuated their homes

552 roads affected

close to 2400 soldiers deployed



Outside of the Mauricie, the situation has either stabilized or improved – the further west you go, the better the situation looks.



In the Gatineau area, water levels are dropping in the Ottawa River.

In the Montreal and Laval regions, the Des Prairies River and the Mille-Iles River are also beginning to retreat. Heurtel reported that the Mille-Iles River has dropped 30 centimetres over the past few days.

Though the water flow in the Great Lakes has increased slightly, Heurtel has stressed that this should not result in an increase in the water levels in Lake St. Louis.



Coiteux reminded those affected to attended information sessions in their region, saying so far $1,500,000 in relief money has been handed out.



Bernard Sévigny, chair of the Union of Quebec Municipalities, called on cities that have not been affected by the floods to help those who are experiencing them.



Officials also said they are speaking with emergency responders in unaffected areas, from fire departments to municipal workers, asking them to lend their expertise to those in the flood regions who have been working tirelessly throughout the disaster.