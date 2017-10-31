

Two weeks after allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood mogul sparked the viral #metoo and #moiaussi hashtags, Quebec’s Sexual Assault Assistance Centres are reporting a massive increase in reported incidents.

"It’s been very difficult. There has been a noticeable increase in demands for direct support and prevention workshops," said Marilhan Lopez, spokesperson for Quebec Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres. "This urgency isn’t new. We’ve been struggling with high demands for our services for the last 10 years. According to data released by the centres, between Oct. 16 and 26, the number of requests for assistance from victims tripled."

She added that workers have had to get creative due to the demand, with some having to take on extra duties. The increase in calls has led to the centres being unable to offer other services such as interpreters for immigrants or helping those with disabilities due to a lack of resources.

Lopez said the centres have still not received the emergency financial assistance promised to them by Quebec Minister for the Status of Women Helene David. Tremblay added that she did believe the centres will receive the funding shortly.

- With files from The Canadian Press