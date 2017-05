The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Tembec Inc. has received a friendly takeover offer from Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. of Jacksonville, Fla.

Rayonier's offer values the Quebec-based lumber, paper and pulp producer at US$807 million, including US$487 million of debt that will be assumed by the new owner.

Tembec shareholders are being offered C$4.05 in cash or 0.2302 of a Rayonier share, subject to a cap on the total amount of cash or shares that will be issued.

The companies say Tembec's Canadian headquarters will remain in Montreal.

The companies will hold a news conference discussing the takeover at 10 a.m. Thursday.