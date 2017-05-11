The Mauricie region is expected to be the hardest hit in the coming days as the flooding continues across the province.



In a Thursday morning news conference, Environment Minister David Heurtel said the region along Lake St-Pierre near Trois-Rivieres could be getting up to 59 millimetres of rain by next Monday.

That, added to the snow melt, high tides and winds, will make for a difficult situation, Heurtel said, speaking from Trois-Rivieres.



Five reservoirs in the region will work to contains the waterflow, but there are concerns Rte. 55/155 could flood.



“We’re looking at a rise, but not a substantial rise,” said Heurtel “We’re hoping for just a small rise.”



“We have to pay particular attention to Lake St. Pierre and the Mauricie. The situation will stay high until the middle of next week,” said Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux.



Coiteux said the number of army soldiers in that region has practically doubled to 500 on the ground.



Coiteux’s Thursday morning update across the province:

173 municipalities affected by flooding

More than 4,000 homes affected

More than 3,000 people have evacuated their homes

544 roads have been closed

2,200 soldiers are on the ground



As for the rest of the province, the situation is either the status quo or seeing an improvement.



In Gatineau, the water flows for the Ottawa River basin are continuing their decrease



In Two Mountains, the water level has dropped by 20 centimetres



Lake St. Louis will maintain the status quo through Monday.



“The upcoming rains will slow down the decrease but will not have an impact,” said Heurtel.



As for the Gaspesie, the situation remains as uncertain as the weather.



“It’s too soon to talk about being completely out of the woods because it’s too soon to talk about how the weather system will impact the region,” said Heurtal.



Coiteux reminded Quebecers that many mental health workers have been deployed in flood-hit regions to speak with those affected and that Quebecers should make use of those resources.



He also said that claims are being processes immediately. He said municipalities are holding information sessions and resources centres to provide quick assistance.



So far, $800,000 has been handed out and 724 files have been opened. Money is being given to victims immediately for urgent needs, including costs for sandbags and equipment to diminish flooding, costs for accommodations.



He encouraged flood victims to go to the Financial Assistance to Disaster Relief website or call 1-877-644-4545.



Saying it’s not a “closed envelope,” Coiteux explained that the will provide financial support to victims, again reminding citizens to donate to the Red Cross Flood Relief Fund.



People can also donate by calling 1-800-418-1111 or at Metro, Super C, Rona, Banque Nationale and Caisse Desjardins.