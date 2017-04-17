

CTV Montreal





Transport Quebec has closed Rte-341 in Rawdon after flooding caused massive cracks to form in the cement, partially collapsing the road.

The road is closed between Lac Gratten Rd. and La Palissade.

Melting snow from higher than normal temperatures combined with heavy rains has caused much of Quebec to be under flood warnings. On Sunday night, the L'Assomption River, the Noire River and the Maskinonge River overflowed.

However, Hydro Meteo has classified most floods thus far as minor.

More to come.