Firefighters in the Lower Laurentians have ordered the evacuation of dozens of homes after the sewer systems proved unable to cope with heavy rainfall.

Homeowners in Ste. Therese, Blainville, and Rosemere have been dealing with water flowing through streets and into their buildings.

But Thursday night and again Friday morning, firefighters moved in and ordered people to leave when conditions became unsafe.

"Water is continuing to rise in the area and we just evacuated six people from a building," said Ste. Therese Fire Operations Chief Mathieu Lacombe.

"At least 35 houses have been evacuated by firefighters."

Some of the worst flooding in Ste. Therese is near De Roussy St. and Rouen St. where sewers have clogged, about three km uphill from the Mille Iles River, leading to water accumulating in the street.

"The problem we are having at the moment is managing the system. The drainage system is completely full of water and the river is overflowing its banks," said Lacombe.

Houses and roads near Dubreuil St. and Bas de Ste. Therese Rd., uphill from the Riviere aux Chiens, are also flooded, as is Roland-Durand Blvd. and Normandie St. in Rosemere, a short distance away.

The Riviere aux Chiens, which runs through Rosemere into the Mille Iles river, overflowed its banks Friday morning

The amount of rain that fell on Thursday, 35.8 mm, set a record for April 6 -- that's 10 mm more than fell on this day in 1949.

This comes after 36.2 mm of rain fell on Tuesday, which was also a record-setting amount of rain for that day in history.

With significant accumulations of snow in many areas and the ground frozen, the rain cannot be absorbed by the soil and has nowhere to go.

Rivers are bursting their banks in several locations in southern Quebec, with the worst being the Yamaska river near Saint Hyacinthe, but flooding has also been reported along the St. Lawrence at Lac St. Pierre, in Ste. Anne de Bellevue and Pointe Calument, and along the Mille Iles river.

Officials are keeping a close eye on half a dozen other rivers where the water is rising to dangerous levels.

Flooding has also been reported in Dorval in areas close to the river.

With water levels rising on other rivers, the city of Laval is offering people sandbags and instructions on how to build a wall to limit flooding.

The city of Montreal also has tips for preventing flooding, and what to do after a house is inundated.