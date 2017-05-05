

CTV Montreal





Residents of Ile Mercier were ordered to leave their homes Friday morning as water levels rose over the only bridge to the small island.

The island in the middle of the Mille Iles river, adjacent to Ile Bizard, is frequently at risk of flooding in springtime.

The only road connection to the outside world is a low-lying bridge that was frequently partially submerged throughout April.

Several residents had abandoned their homes earlier this week at the urging of city officials, but the rest were holding out in an attempt to safeguard their homes and belongings.

"We asked for evacuation two days ago," said fire chief Martin Guilbault. "Now we need cooperation from these people. We're asking for cooperation because the situation is getting worse."

Now the borough of Ile Bizard is telling residents to get out while it is still possible, warning them that if they remain, emergency crews cannot get to them safely at a later time.

Guilbault said about half the residens of the small island were staying put.

"People who decided to stay there, they're fighing against nature right now. So they have to use pumps, they have to use generators, but some people don't have pumps, don't have generators, that's why they evacuated. They said 'okay, I have to leave, that's it.'"

Borough mayor Normand Marinacci said the last time the island was flooded this much was in 1998.

Water levels through southern Quebec are expected to rise considerably with 30 mm of rain forecast for Montreal in the next few days, and up to 50 mm of rain for the Ottawa and Gatineau Valley.

Ile Bizard has set up emergency shelter with space for 72 people as flooding is also happened on the western and northern part of the island as water rises in Lake of Two Mountains.

The city of Montreal is offering sandbags. People who need them, or need other assistance from the city, can call 3-1-1.

Une soixantaine de pompiers du SIM sur place pour aider les citoyens @MTL_Alertes @MTL_Ville @pfds_rox pic.twitter.com/miaETaDBUu — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) May 5, 2017

Firefighters and city crews have been patrolling low-lying areas to keep an eye on flooding.

In Pierrefonds, where water levels rose dramatically overnight Wednesday, crews built a wall Thursday and on Friday morning firefighters piled more sandbags in the area.

Roads closed in Ste. Anne de Bellevue

At the eastern tip of the island Sainte Anne Rd. is closed between De L'Eglise St. and Crevier St.

CAQ leader Francois Legault, who grew up in Ste. Anne de Bellevue, visited his family and friends on Friday and said he's going to pitch in and do what he can to help out.

"When I was young, in the 1970s, the worst we ever saw was at the tip of the island. And I've seen water levels much higher than this," said Legault.

He added that he thought officials were generally doing well at coping with the flooding.

"I think the Quebec government is doing a very good job on this actually," said Legault.

"If we don't have enough resources we can call on the army, but we can get through this. We all have to work together."

Water levels on the Lake of Two Mountains and Lake St. Louis are expected to rise over the next week.

Crue des eaux.Nous sommes tous sur les lieux pour garder la situation à l’œil.Des policiers assignés dans les zones vulnérables.#inondations pic.twitter.com/MnHEPJV7pC — Police Laval (@policelaval) May 5, 2017

Laval preparations

Laval deployed several squads of blue collar workers on Friday to help out people in low-lying areas, dispatching more than 100 people to deliver and stack sandbags.

Police were also patrolling for anyone who needed assistance, or to make sure that drivers didn't attempt to head down washed-out roads.

The city is warning people who live along the Mille Iles River or the Riviere des Prairies to be ready to leave home, and to be sure to cut off power at their main circuit breaker before they leave.