Homeowners are still struggling with the cleanup one month after massive flooding in southern Quebec.

The floodwaters receded from René Leblanc's Pierrefonds home weeks ago, but he's still not able to sleep there at night.

"We've been airing it out and we can keep airing it out while we wait for any developments from the minister of [public] security," said Leblanc.

Every day he comes to his home, opens windows, and turns on fans, then closes it up again at night.

The home cannot be occupied at night because of poor air quality after his basement was flooded with water.

Across the street Itsik Romano is finally ready to move back in.

His basement has been decontaminated after the floors and walls were demolished.

"It's time to start over and let's start making it our home again," sand Romano.

He doesn't yet know how much of his renovations will be covered under the provincial flood compensation plan.

"We need an agent here so we can actually so we can get the right assessment so we know what we are going to get out of our own pocket and what we need to save," said Romano.

The public security ministry said that so far 2,900 claims have been filed -- about half of the homes that were flooded.

Across the province 55 evaluators are checking homes, assessing damage, and determining how much money will be spent.

Homeowners understand it will take time, but the wait isn't pleasant.

"We have to take the time to do this properly," said Leblanc.