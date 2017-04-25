

CTV Montreal





The Sûreté du Québec is issuing a warning to Rigaud residents about possible fraud in the aftermath of spring floods.



The SQ says to beware of fraudulent companies offering post-disaster cleaning services, adding that ill-intentioned people may try to take advantage of the situation to get money out of homeowners as a deposit for work to come later.

The police force strongly recommends residents make sure the merchant has a permit from the Consumer Protection Office. This permit is compulsory for anyone selling items outside of a store.



Merchants with a permit has to provide a bond to the Consumer Protection Office, and that can be used to compensate homeowners if the merchant fails to meet its obligations, including if the business closes before the goods or services were carried out.

Residents can consult the Consumer Protection Office website for more information or to check if a merchant holds a licence.