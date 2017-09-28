

CTV Montreal





More than four months after low-lying regions in Quebec were swamped by floodwaters hundreds of people have yet to get any compensation from the province.

In an effort to rectify that officials have been holding face-to-face meetings this week with homeowners making flood damage claims.

Hundreds of people lined up in Pierrefonds on Thursday for their chance to go over their claims and hopefully get some answers.

Provincial officials said the number of homes damaged was unprecedented.

"This made history in Quebec, to have 6,000 claims in the same spring," said Denis Landry, the director of disaster recovery for the provincial public security ministry.

There are many steps in making a claim and being processed, but Landry said for most, only the final steps remain.

The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro also had officials at the meeting so residents could complete paperwork quickly if they needed to obtain construction permits.

"At the borough level we're here to provide all the necessary services available to be able to issue permits as quick as we can," said borough mayor Jim Beis.

Some residents said they were pleased to finally encounter efficiency.

"I'm happy you know, because I'm coming in and I don't know what I'm supposed to do when I return home. It's very good organization," said Carole Grimard.

Others were still bitter over the long wait.

"It's been since May 7 that this happened. We were evacuated the same day, and to date we've recieved zero dollars," said Christal Johnson.

She is still living in limbo, having returned home before renovations were finished.

"Being in a room with your husband and two kids under the age of three is frustrating, and it was make a choice: being angry every day or going back into your home partially done to save your family," she said.

The flood meetings continue on Friday.