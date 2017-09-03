

CTV Montreal





Drivers on Highway 40 were confronted with some unexpected traffic this evening when a toppled truck blocked several lanes on the autoroute.

An 18-wheeler flipped onto its side near the shoulder access to Highway 30 east, knocking over a stretch of railing and tearing the hood from the vehicle.

The Surete du Quebec said the driver was injured in the incident, but is expected to survive his injuries.

An SQ spokesperson said that speed is normally a factor in these types of collisions, but could not say that it was the definitive cause of the accident.

The shoulder of Highway 40 west will remain closed into Monday morning, as crews work to clear the debris.

The rest of the highway has since reopened to traffic.