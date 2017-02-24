

CTV Montreal





Poor weather in Toronto caused the delay and cancellation of several flights to and from Montreal.

At least one Porter flight made it to Toronto only to turn around and head back to Montreal.

Another pilot tried to land but failed, and had to make another approach.

Some flights heading to Toronto Island airport were were diverted to Pearson airport.

On Friday evening the weather in Toronto was foggy and the clouds were very low, with the Island Airport reporting a ceiling of just 350 feet.