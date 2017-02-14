

CTV Montreal





The flag of Montreal is getting a facelift to better represent the city’s indigenous origins.

Mayor Denis Coderre said it will take advantage of the city’s 375th anniversary to modify the flag, creating a design that will recognize the city’s indigenous roots and contribution to its history.

Designed in 1939, the flag of Montreal is based on the city’s coat of arms, which was created in 1833. The goal at the time was to represent the city’s ‘founding people,’ but it omitted the fact that indigenous people occupied the land as far back as 4,000 years ago, and were displaced 185 years ago.

The current flag features the symbols of the so-called ‘founding people’: the fleur-de-lys for its French origins, the Rose of Lancaster for the English, the thistle for the Scots and the shamrock for the Irish.

The red cross in the centre is also meant to represent the fact that Ville-Marie was founded as a Catholic city.

It is so far unclear how the flag will be altered, and even what symbol will be used to represent its indigenous roots.

The date of its unveiling is also unknown.