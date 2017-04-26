

CTV Montreal





Five men were arrested and charged with stealing cars from parking lots near Trudeau airport.

Police began their investigation last November following a series of thefts in the West Island, although car theft in the area has been a problem for years.

The investigation led to a series of raids on April 18 and the arrests of five men, who were all charged in court two days later with theft, possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy.

The suspects are:

Mickael Brilo-Martin, 20

Esteban Cantos-Lepage, 25

Marc-Olivier Delisle, 25

Jeremy Dumontier, 19

Christian Gaumont, 34

When the five were arrested police seized machines used to make keys, the licence plates for three stolen cars, and the registration and insurance forms for multiple vehicles.

Police also seized substantial amounts of cash in American and Canadian currencies, along with a slim jim and 34 grams of marijuana.

Officers from Stations 5 and 7 have met with staff at hotels along Cote de Liesse near the airport and made multiple recommendations to prevent future thefts.

They include parking vehicles in well-lit areas, ensuring vehicles are locked at all times, and never leaving keys with valets or parking attendants.