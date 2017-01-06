

Five people are dead and eight others injured after a lone shooter opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport Friday.



The suspect, a U.S. citizen checked his gun in a bag and loaded it in bathroom. He has been taken into custody.

Stephanie Auclair of Quebec was in the airport when she saw a wave of people run by screaming "shooter, shooter."

"Everyone ducked down and took tables to have a shield," she said. "After that we hid in the kitchen of the restaurant."

Authorities said the victims were shot at the baggage claim of Terminal 2, which serves Delta Airlines and Air Canada.



Air Canada officials stated that "all our customers and employees are reported accounted for and safe," adding that "passengers on our departing flights were safely evacuated on the tarmac and arriving flights 1602 from YUL and 1622 from YYZ are being held off gate for the time being.

We have implemented a rebooking policy for passengers travelling today or tomorrow."



WestJet also said all their passengers and employees at the Fort Lauderdale airport were accounted for and safe.

A statement from a Florida official that the shooter had travelled to Florida on an Air Canada flight sent officials in Ottawa scrambling, but Global Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence said they were not aware of any requests for assistance from U.S. authorities.



Under Canadian air-safety rules, passengers can only pack firearms in their checked baggage provided the weapons are unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided container. Passengers must also declare the firearms at check-in.

Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida identified the gunman as Esteban Santiago and said that he was carrying a military ID, but that it was unclear whether it was his.

"We don't know a motive at this point," Nelson said. "This could well be someone who is mentally deranged, or in fact it could be someone who had a much more sinister motive that we have to worry about every day, and that is terrorism. We can't conclude that."



Air Canada confirmed that that have no record of a passenger by that name, or checked guns, on any of their flights to Fort Lauderdale.



Those on flights arriving from Montreal and Toronto were being held off gate while the terminal remained closed.

Witnesses posted video and photos of the shooting on social media.

