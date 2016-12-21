

CTV Montreal





Laval police have arrested five people so far as they work to thwart a cocaine trafficking operation.



Two raids took place Wednesday morning: one on Cormier St. in Laval and a second on Eadie St. and de l’Eglise Ave. in the Southwest borough of Montreal.



Police seized cocaine and large sums of money. They are still searching the premises and have not yet calculated the exact amounts or value of the seized drugs and money.



The operation is still underway.



Called Project DENTAIRE, the investigation began in October following a tip from the public.