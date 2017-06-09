

CTV Montreal





An alleged fraudster will have to remain behind bars at least until a hearing on Tuesday after being denied bail at the Laval courthouse Thursday.

Jean-Michel Lavallée, 28, is the prime suspect of a group of five arrested on May 25 during raids in the Chomedey neighbourhood after a two-month investigation by Laval police.

Police believe that the suspects would enter apartment buildings to steal mail, taking credit cards and personal information from residents.

They would then activate the cards and commit several frauds before the official holders were notified by their banks.

Police found letters and credit cards that did not belong to the suspects during the raids.

The four other suspects are Mélodie Ste-Marie-Lefebvre, Alexandre Baillet, Ralph Isaï Labady and Sébastien Khatchirian, all between 20 and 26 years of age. They were released on bail and will return to court this summer.

Lavallée was already on probation with conditions for several break-ins at schools in 2014.



He has been forbidden from contacting Dylan Denis, the 20-year-old suspect of the attempted murder of a teenage girl at Cartier metro on May 30, because police say the pair has conspired in crimes together.

Police are reminding citizens that the best prevention of mail fraud is to check the mailbox daily. Anyone in Laval who believes they have been a victim of mail theft should contact Laval police to file a report.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Laval police on a confidential basis at 450 662 INFO (4636) or 911, mentioning the file LVL 170328 069.



Laval police are also offering these tips to prevent mail fraud or people living or deceased.

