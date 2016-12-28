

CTV Montreal





The death of famed actress and author Carrie Fisher after a heart attack has doctors warning women of the importance of cardiac health.

Statistics from the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation show women are 16 per cent more likely to die after a heart attack than men.

“They may present with sudden weakness,” said Dr. Mitch Shulman, an emergency medicine specialist at the McGill University Health Centre. “’I’m doing something and all of a sudden I just can’t do it, what’s wrong?’ Or shortness of breath much worse than they would otherwise have while doing the same task. Or, they feel really, really light-headed, like they’re going to pass out or nauseated.”

Shulman said other symptoms of impending heart attack for men and women are pain in the neck or jaw, as well as in either arm. Should those signs present themselves, he urged people to have them checked out and advocated for wider knowledge on proper CPR techniques.

“One of the problems we have here in Quebec is most Quebecers do not know what to do,” he said. “They don’t know what the signs are of a heart attack, they don’t know what to do safely. Doing chest compressions is completely safe, it won’t put you at risk for infection, won’t get you in trouble, you can’t do harm to a patient. Even if you break a couple of ribs, it’s not going to kill them.”

Fisher was open about suffering from mental illness and years of alcohol and drug abuse. Sophie Gosselin, an emergency physician and medical toxicologist at the MUHC, said those factors may have contributed to her death.

“There’s several drugs that can affect the cardiovascular system, alcohol being one of them,” she said. “It can cause alcohol cardiomyopathy, which is an abnormal enlargement of the heart.”

Gosselin added that recreational drugs Fisher had admitted abusing, including Percodan, LSD and cocaine can also have long-term negative effects on the circulatory system.

“Several recreational drugs do have an effect on the heart, particularly cocaine,” she said. “All the similar substances (after) many episodes of constricting the arteries, preventing blood flow to the heart, causes mini heart attacks. They say that cocaine ages the heart and regular use much faster than normal aging.”