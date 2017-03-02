

The Canadian Press





SAINT-JEROME -- The first witness at the sex-assault trial of a former national ski coach who faces 57 charges says the accused began kissing her and touching her breasts in 1997 when she was 17.

The woman testified Thursday she met Bertrand Charest over the next several months for various sexual encounters in France, Austria and Mont-Tremblant.

She told the trial the locations included hotel rooms, a van, a physio table, an airplane and Charest's house.

The charges against Charest include sexual assault and breach of trust, with the 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19 at the time.

His trial is being held in Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal, and is expected to last about a month.

Charest, who worked with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998, has been in custody since his arrest in March 2015.

The allegations date back to the 1990s and also involve other locations such as Whistler, B.C., New Zealand and the United States.