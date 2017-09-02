

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s public health insurance provider said it has received the first invoices from physicians and pharmacists pertaining to services offered to asylum seekers this week.

According to RAMQ, 100 requests for payment totaling $7,000 were received as of Aug. 31.

The agency said the data doesn’t reflect how many medical services were actually given, as the number of migrants entering Quebec increased in August and many invoices have not yet been filed.

The data dates back to May 18. Medical professionals have 90 days in which to submit their invoices to RAMQ.