First tally of medical services for migrants is $7,000
A family from Haiti approach a tent in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, stationed by Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as they haul their luggage down Roxham Road in Champlain, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 10:05AM EDT
Quebec’s public health insurance provider said it has received the first invoices from physicians and pharmacists pertaining to services offered to asylum seekers this week.
According to RAMQ, 100 requests for payment totaling $7,000 were received as of Aug. 31.
The agency said the data doesn’t reflect how many medical services were actually given, as the number of migrants entering Quebec increased in August and many invoices have not yet been filed.
The data dates back to May 18. Medical professionals have 90 days in which to submit their invoices to RAMQ.
Latest Montreal News
- Jerome Choquette, justice minister during October Crisis, dead at 89
- LGBTQ Chechens escape to Canada with help from Rainbow Railroad
- What's open and closed in Montreal on Labour Day
- Ubisoft to announce $100 million investment in Saguenay office
- Provincial, federal governments send aid to Harvey victims