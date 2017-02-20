First Muslim cemetery to be established in Quebec City
A young girl places a candle during a vigil Monday, January 30, 2017 in Quebec City. A shooting at a Quebec City mosque left six people dead and eight others injured Sunday. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 1:54PM EST
Quebec City will finally get its first Muslim cemetery.
Members at the Islamic Cultural Centre will invest $215,000 into a plot of land in St-Apollinaire, west of Levis.
The land was not purchased from the municipality, but rather a funeral home called Harmonia.
The Islamic centre has been working to establish a cemetery in the area for the past 10 years, a problem that was highlighted after six men were murdered inside a mosque in Ste-Foy last month. The bodies of five of the six men were repatriated to their home countries, and one was buried in Montreal.
Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume he said he was actively working to help the Muslim community establish a cemetery in the region.
The five Muslim cemeteries in the province are all found in the Montreal area, this despite that Quebec City has between 8,000 and 10,000 Muslims.
