Police are searching for suspects after the attempted arson of a home in Town of Mount Royal.

Around 10:40 p.m. Sunday a window was smashed at a home on Geneva Cres. near Churchill Rd. and a Molotov cocktail hurled inside.

The incendiary device failed to ignite and so damage was very minor, nor was anyone hurt.

Police investigated the crime and said Monday they still needed to talk to the homeowners.