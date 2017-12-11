Firebomb fizzles as arsonists attack TMR house
Montreal police investigated an arson attempt in TMR on Sunday Dec. 10, 2017 (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 9:45AM EST
Police are searching for suspects after the attempted arson of a home in Town of Mount Royal.
Around 10:40 p.m. Sunday a window was smashed at a home on Geneva Cres. near Churchill Rd. and a Molotov cocktail hurled inside.
The incendiary device failed to ignite and so damage was very minor, nor was anyone hurt.
Police investigated the crime and said Monday they still needed to talk to the homeowners.
Latest Montreal News
- Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes on NYC subway platform in 'attempted terrorist attack'
- Quebec government flirts with guaranteed minimum income in $3 billion anti-poverty plan
- Get ready for it: first snowstorm of the season to hit Tuesday
- Mandarin classes are a window to culture
- Train hits vehicle on tracks